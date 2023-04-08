Zimbabwe fashion designer shines at Africa Fashionweek Middle East showcase

Business Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN couture fashion designer, Thando Magumise, flew the country’s flag higher when she showcased her Dubai-based brand ‘Ntombi Couture’ at the recent first edition of Africa Fashionweek Middle East.

Titled “The Zambezi Sunset Collection”, Magumise showcased her carefully curated collection with hues reminiscent of the mighty Zambezi River and its tranquil sunsets.

The collection was a well-thought-out blend of light and structured fabrics, and a unique expression of African opulence through traditional African prints.

“Representing Zimbabwe on a world stage is truly an honour for me,” she commented after the event.

“I have had overwhelming support from the African community in the Middle East, the African continent and beyond. They are my main source of inspiration.”

Magumise has grown the brand into one of the most recognised African-owned brands in Dubai, with a unique fusion of African patterns, cleanlines and classic cuts.

At the core of Ntombi Couture is the encouragement of positive mental health with a particular focus on designing pieces that highlight what clients love the most of their bodies.

Africa Fashion Week Middle East is a Dubai-based platform initiative conceptualised by Magumise and four other passionate female entrepreneurs (Aser Levron, Badrroya Henry, Dina Yassin and Amna Ahmed).

The idea behind the initiative is to break barriers and highlight the historic trade connections between Africa and the Gulf Region.

In collaboration with strategic partner, Earth of One Eight, the designers this season got to experience exciting runway shows and activations. This is the first-ever African Fashion Week with Metaverse showrooms for five designers.

According to organisers, FWME’s vision is to expand the exposure for African fashion designers through innovative, sustainable, and technologically-driven events in the region—which will also further help them grow within the GCC, as well as the global markets.

Other luxury fashion brands that showcased their collections included Urban Zulu (Congo-South Africa), Mantsho (South Africa), Kiza Bespoke (Nigeria), OMAAD (Senegal), and Caped Coast (Ghana).