Zimbabwe Fashion Week postponed amid currency challenges

THE highly-anticipated return of Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW), originally set to take place from October 16 to 20 in Victoria Falls, has been postponed to October 30 to November 2, 2024.

Priscilla Chigariro, the founder of Zimbabwe Fashion Week, expressed her disappointment over the decision in an exclusive interview with Chronicle Showbiz.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of ZFW 2024 to 30th October – 2nd November 2024,” she said.

The reason for the shift in dates stems from the recent depreciation of the local currency, which has significantly affected sponsorship contributions.

Chigariro noted that this financial setback would compromise the high standards and world-class experience that the team had been diligently preparing for attendees.

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional event, and the current economic climate made it difficult to maintain the quality we strive for,” she added.

Fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders are encouraged to mark their calendars for the rescheduled dates, as ZFW aims to showcase the best of Zimbabwean creativity and talent. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of fashion, culture, and innovation, drawing attention from both local and international audiences.

As the fashion community gears up for the new dates, organisers remain hopeful that the postponement will ultimately allow for a more successful and impactful event.