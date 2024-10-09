Zimbabwe Fashion Week returns

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE much-anticipated return of Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW) is set for October 16-20 in Victoria Falls.

After a brief hiatus, this year’s edition promises to be a vibrant celebration of fashion, creativity and culture, showcasing the rich tapestry of Zimbabwe’s fashion scene.

ZFW 2024 will unfold over five days, featuring activities at two primary venues: The Warehouse and the Pullmann Suite at The Victoria Falls Hotel.

The Warehouse will serve as the pulsating heart of the event, hosting dynamic runway shows that spotlight both emerging and established designers.

From its inaugural show at Joina City in Harare to its current venue in Victoria Falls, ZFW has evolved into a premier platform for Zimbabwean fashion.

Established in 2009, ZFW celebrates local fashion talent, serving as a launch pad for numerous designers and models. Following a four-year break, the fashion show re-launched last year.

In a notable nod to cultural heritage, event organisers said the evening shows will reflect Zimbabwe’s rich traditions and broader African influences, showcasing bold and modern trends that encapsulate the evolving fashion industry. Each collection displayed will tell a unique story, adding depth and meaning to the visual spectacle.

Conversely, the Pullmann Suite will provide a more intimate setting for the exclusive Designer Showroom, allowing attendees to closely examine the artistry behind each collection.

“This elegant space will also serve as a networking hub, where designers can connect with potential clients, buyers and industry professionals. Additionally, panel discussions featuring fashion experts will offer invaluable insights into both local and international fashion landscapes,” the organisers said.

The Zimbabwe Fashion Week Trust, a non-profit organisation founded by Priscilla Chigariro, is the driving force behind ZFW.

The Trust is dedicated to supporting and advancing the careers of local fashion designers, offering them a crucial platform to gain exposure and access global markets.

Chigariro, who recently attended the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia, emphasised the importance of such events for emerging countries like Zimbabwe.

“The BRICS+ Fashion Summit serves as a vital communication platform for us to showcase our talent and engage with global fashion leaders. For a country like Zimbabwe, where the fashion industry has untapped potential, the summit creates a bridge for us to enter larger markets,” she stated.

According to organisers, Victoria Falls will not only provide a stunning backdrop but will also be integrated into the event, with fashion shows scheduled to take place in various locations around the falls. This unique feature will allow guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness of the area.

As the countdown to ZFW 2024 begins, excitement is building for an event that promises to be a dazzling fusion of style, culture and the natural beauty of Zimbabwe.