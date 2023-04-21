Zimbabwe female junior golfers secure second spot at AAJC

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE female junior golfers produced a good performance at the All-Africa Junior Team Championships that took place at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Uganda to secure a spot at the World Junior Championships in Tokyo, Japan in June.

The youngsters finished with a team score of 634 points, behind South Africa on 592. However, their male counterparts failed to secure a spot after finishing in fourth position.

The girls’ team was made up of Primrose Chikwaya, Mariam Masiya and Kudzai Mandava. Chikwaya made round scores of 82, 75, 78 and 75 while Masiya had scores of 87, 78, 78 and 87. Mandava managed to make scores of 85, 81, 81 and 83 to complete the team’s total score after the four rounds played.

Their male counterparts, who went into the final round in second spot, behind South Africa lost in the final three holes after an impressive start in the first three rounds of the event. Their last three holes performance saw them crumble to fourth place, thus missing out on the opportunity to play at a global stage.

The boys’ team was made up of Michael Wallace, Vincent Chindambazina, Tanaka Chatora and Brydon Amm as they finished with a combined team score of 945 points, five behind second place Uganda on 940 points.

Wallace, in his four rounds had scores of 77, 80, 70 and 73 while Chindambazina had 83, 81, 79 and 82. Chatora managed to have scores of 80, 78, 81 and 81 whereas Amm had 83, 95, 81 and 84 to round up the team’s championship. – @brandon_malvin