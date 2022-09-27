Zimbabwe fighter Gorimbo to make American UFC debut in December

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean fighter, Themba Gorimbo is expected to make his debut at the lucrative Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the United States of America in December.

Gorimbo, the 2019 Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year winner got a UFC welterweight contract in August, a month after his unanimous decision win against Brazilian Julio Rodrigues in a Fury Fighting Championship in the USA.

Gorimbo told a South African publication that though he is yet to confirm his opponent, his UFC debut will be at one of the December bills being advertised. The dates are December 3, 10 and 17.

The scheduled UFC events for December 2022 include UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Hermansson (Amway Centre, Orlando Florida, USA) on December 3, UFC 282: Prochazka vs Teixeira 2 (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) on December 10 and UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 17.

Gorimbo has been bullish, declaring his intentions to conquer the UFC.

“My name is Themba and I am not here to be a participant. I am here to be a world champion. Give me just under 2 years at max. Best believe @ufc,” wrote Gorimbo on his social media accounts.

Gorimbo is the second Zimbabwean after Mike Mathetha to sign up for the UFC.

Gorimbo told the South African publication that he aims to become the first Zimbabwean and African UFC champion fighting out of Africa with the goal of inspiring millions of Africans who are not of the belief that they can chase their dreams.

“I do hope I can inspire all races, that is the truth. But at the end of the day, I need to inspire those who can relate to me. It’s easy to be inspired by someone you can relate to.

“My success will motivate other black athletes more as I will be more relatable to them, because we come from the same situation and background. They will see this guy, a black athlete who is an orphan, who was poor and who had no hope, and they will say to themselves, ‘hey, if this guy can do it, then I can too!’” said Gorimbo.–@ZililoR