Zimbabwe footie stars carrying nation’s flag

Marshall Munetsi with his UNFP Citizen Player Trophy which was presented to him by French World Cup winner Christian Karembeu

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

WEEKEND’S displays by Zimbabwe football stars, which include Marvelous Nakamba playing a key role in inspiring Luton Town to the English Premiership, reminded the nation of the abundant talent hoisting the country’s flag.

Nakamba wasn’t alone when Luton stepped up to collect the winners’ medal after winning the Championship playoff 6-5 on penalties against Coventry City on Saturday night, as he was joined by another Zimbabwean international Admiral Muskwe. Unlike Nakamba who joined Luton on the deadline day of the January transfer window on loan from Aston Villa and went on to ascertain himself well at the Championship side, Muskwe made three substitute appearances having been recalled from his loan spell at League One side Fleetwood Town.

On Saturday night, Nakamba converted Luton’s penalty number three, taking responsibility as a senior player who had brought stability to the side when he joined them in January and went on to receive rave reviews during his 17 regular league games’ appearances.

Being part of the history making Luton side, and getting praises from his countrymen was testimony that Nakamba’s touch has been shining bright.

Another Zimbabwean flying the country’s flag high is 26-year-old Marshal Munetsi who received an award for his philanthropic work off the football pitch during the 31st edition of the French National Professional Football Players Union (UNFP) trophy ceremony that was held in Paris on Sunday evening.

Munetsi, who plays for French League 1’s Stade de Reims won the Citizen’s Player Award, which rewards players for their impact off the pitch. The in-form Munetsi was rewarded for his commitment to education.

“For me, this is a really special trophy because it’s something that is outside of football, it’s something that is about helping other people so I am grateful that football players are also taking part in helping giving the underprivileged and helping people that are disabled in different aspects of life so I am very grateful to receive this trophy and I hope that we continue to change people’s lives outside football,” said Munetsi after the ceremony.

Through his foundation, Munetsi donates 20 percent of his salary to pay for the education of children in disadvantaged communities in Zimbabwe.

Apart from that, the Warriors midfielder and his club Stade de Reims announced a special clause in the player’s new contract which will raise more funds towards his charity initiatives. In the clause, for each kilometre that he runs, his club will donate 100 Euros to his foundation.

“For me, I believe that football is just a career, you can play for 10 or 15 years, but changing the world is something that you do for the rest of your life so I believe that this is something that is important to each and every football player and not only football players but other people, in general, to try and help the next person that is next to you,” he said.

Apart from the prestigious award in France, Munetsi was also honoured by the sport’s governing body, FIFA for his outstanding philanthropic work.

Just across the Limpopo River in the South African DSTV League, Terrence Dzvukamanja continued to prove that he is an asset for Orlando Pirates when he struck the Nedbank Cup final winner with hi 95th minute goal. Orlando Pirates won the tie 2-1 on a night when Dzukamanja scored his eighth goal in 18 matches.

In Botswana,, 22-year-old Daniel Msendami is two points away from lifting his first major trophy in his career, the Botswana Premiership.

Msendami, who is on the radar of Supersport and Kaizer Chiefs plays for Jwaneng Galaxy alongside former Highlanders’ Nqobizitha Masuku.

Jwaneng Galaxy top the Botswana Premiership standings with 66 points, five points ahead of second placed Gaborone United with two games left. Jwaneng Galaxy need just two points to secure the championship which Gaborone United are keen on retaining.

It is among such cases of Zimbabwean footballers flourishing in foreign lands that ignite debate that relevant authorities have to make sure that the country is readmitted to international football with the hope that such talent might lead the nation to the World Cup before they retire.

— @ZililoR