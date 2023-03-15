Zimbabwe Gender Commission calls for nominations for the gender equality awards

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has called for nominations for the gender equality awards.

In a statement, the Commission said the awards are designed to recognise the valuable work being done by different institutions and individuals in advancing gender equality in government, the private sector, local authorities and civil society organisations.

ZGC said the deadline for submissions is April 29, 2023.

The statement read that either individuals or institutions advancing gender equality can be nominated and self-nominations will also be accepted.

“The award is limited to individuals and institutions advancing gender equality. Gender equality recipients will have made a significant impact in the area of gender equality. The awards are targeted at excellence, outstanding and exceptional performance in gender equality initiatives by individuals or institutions advancing gender equality,” read the ZGC statement.

ZGC is established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to promote, protect, enforce and advance gender equality.

@ReeSibanda