Zimbabwe Golf Association mourns Baylis

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) is mourning the death of the long-serving head professional at Chapman Golf Club and national coach, Roger Baylis who passed away on Saturday.

Baylis passed away at his home at the age of 80 years old and will be remembered as a legend not only in golf but in the sporting fraternity.

ZGA President Martin Chikwanha said the legendary Baylis will be remembered by the entire golfing community for his contributions to sport.

“Roger Baylis is an icon and a legend within golf as well as the entire sporting fraternity in general. His passion for Junior Golf Development was unparalleled, his commitment to golf administration went beyond measure,” said Chikwanha.

One of his recent prodigies, Scott Vincent who is one of the best professionals in the world recently earned a spot in the prestigious LIV Golf League after winning the Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit and his young brother, Kieran, also benefited from the late icon’s input.

Some of the players that benefited from Baylis’ expertise in golf are Mark Cayeaux, the late Lewis Muridzo, Brendan de Jonge, Bruce McDonald, Nyasha Mauchaza, Clive Nguru and Ray Badenhorst, among many others.

Chikwanha added that Baylis was passionate about the sport and will be greatly missed.

“We have lost a very passionate individual whose ability to identify and nurture talent went beyond call of duty. He will be fondly missed by all his golfing colleagues and the entire golfing community in Zimbabwe and beyond,” said Chikwanha.

Baylis got the job at Chapman in 1986 after moving from Warren Hills Golf Club. A lot of junior golfers followed Roger Baylis to Chapman while other juniors came from Royal Harare. Together with his eldest son Mike, they set up the Baylis Golf Academy in 2014 at Chapman.

With Baylis leaving difficult shoes to fit in, Chikwanha said they have a Junior Golf Development which is run by Themba Sibanda who worked closely with the late golf icon. – @brandon_malvin.