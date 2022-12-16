Zimbabwe Golf Association releases 2023 calendar of events

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Golf Association (ZGA) has released the 2023 national calendar of events which runs from 21 January 21 to December 9.

The first tournament of the New Year will be the Dugmore Trophy at the Bulawayo Golf Club. It will be followed by the Matabeleland Amateur three events later at Bulawayo Country Club.

All the tournaments were structured in such a way that from one event to the other there is a two weeks interval. In instances where the venue of the tournament is to be advised, provinces are urged to rotate hosting of national tournaments as a way of promoting golf development.

With the Dugmore tournament being the first of the year, it will be followed by the South African Swing tournament which will be in South Africa and the Julius Robinson at Wingate Golf Club.

The other tournaments are as follows: Mawegu Amatuer, Matabeleland Amateur, FBC-Zim Open, Hillside Masters, Region 5 Golf Championship, Club Championships, Masvingo Amateur, Midlands Amateur, Manicaland Amateur, Chapman Grand Slam, Zim Amateur, Roland Park Open, Bata Power Open, Eisenhower Finals, Mashwede Classic, Jacaranda Challenge, Harare Amateur, Hwange Open, Platinum Classic, Zim Match Play and FILANDE (Inter Provincial). Jacaranda Challenge is formerly Varse and Bowel championship while Mashwede Classic is a new tournament. Hwange Open alternates with Elephant Hills Open. – @brandon_malvin