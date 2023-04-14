Zimbabwe Goshawks to face Namibian Welwitschias

14 Apr, 2023 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe Goshawks to face Namibian Welwitschias Brendan Dawson

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira , Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Goshawks squad to face the Welwitschias of Namibia in a Currie Cup First Division encounter at Harare Sports Club on Saturday has been named.

This will be the first match for the Goshawks in the Currie Cup First Division this year, with their previous three games having been cancelled. Initially the Goshawks were scheduled to face South African provincial sides, Leopards (Saturday, March 25), Eastern Province (April 1) and Boland Cavaliers (April 8) in the opening salvoes of the tournament.

However, lack of finances forced the team to pull out of the first three rounds of the competition. This will be the second away match for the Welwitschias in the competition. The Namibians have lost all their three games in total.

The Brendan Dawson coached squad will be captained by Hilton Mudariki.

Sables captain Hilton Mudariki

Goshawks squad Zvikomborero Chimoto, Neil Mawere, Kevin Nqindi, Dave Makamba, Tadiwanashe Gwashu, Simba Siraha, Aaron Juma, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Takudzwa Musingwini, McLean Muhambi, Tamuka Pamire, Russell Dinha, Darrell Makwasha, Cletos Sunduza – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting