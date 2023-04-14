Zimbabwe Goshawks to face Namibian Welwitschias

Innocent Kurira , Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Goshawks squad to face the Welwitschias of Namibia in a Currie Cup First Division encounter at Harare Sports Club on Saturday has been named.

This will be the first match for the Goshawks in the Currie Cup First Division this year, with their previous three games having been cancelled. Initially the Goshawks were scheduled to face South African provincial sides, Leopards (Saturday, March 25), Eastern Province (April 1) and Boland Cavaliers (April 8) in the opening salvoes of the tournament.

However, lack of finances forced the team to pull out of the first three rounds of the competition. This will be the second away match for the Welwitschias in the competition. The Namibians have lost all their three games in total.

The Brendan Dawson coached squad will be captained by Hilton Mudariki.

Goshawks squad Zvikomborero Chimoto, Neil Mawere, Kevin Nqindi, Dave Makamba, Tadiwanashe Gwashu, Simba Siraha, Aaron Juma, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Takudzwa Musingwini, McLean Muhambi, Tamuka Pamire, Russell Dinha, Darrell Makwasha, Cletos Sunduza – @innocentskizoe