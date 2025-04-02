Zimbabwe government departments praised for swift response to investment inquiries

Sikhulekelani Moyo

Diaspora community builder leader Mr Marshal Gore has said there has been some positive progress in terms of response from Government departments relating in dealing with investments into various sectors in the country.

He said the shift should therefore encourage more Diasporians to invest in the country.

Mr Gore was speaking at the Bulawayo Investment Indaba where he presented on Diaspora expectations and suggestions,

“We recently engaged the Mines Ministry in Marondera for our exploration license and I want to affirm that we applied within a week the license was out. I want to commend the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and other Government departments for great efforts in making sure that things move swiftly,” he said.

He encouraged fellow diasporans to identify local partners to work with, which will make things easy for them.

Mr Gore also said there is a need for diaspora investment in humanitarian purposes.

“I would like to encourage diaspora organisations involved in philanthropic work to not lose hope as they have a part to play in building the country,” he said.

Mr Gore said Diasporans should engage with their embassies for information and work with various diaspora groups that are keen in supporting investment in the country.

He also called on policy makers to be vigilant.

Mr Gore said there are opportunities to digitalise which will in turn attract investment.

“This is the beginning of the progress in our country and together we can make it,” he said.