Zimbabwe Government partners with LinkedIn to upskill employees and youth through digital learning

Business Writer

THE Government, through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, is pursuing a collaboration with global social network LinkedIn to leverage digital learning for the benefit of Government employees and the nation’s youth.

On Monday, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera met LinkedIn representative Stewart Samkange and discussed several issues including the immense potential of LinkedIn Learning as a platform to empower the workforce with essential digital skills.

On her official LinkedIn account, Dr Mavetera said, “Yesterday, together with Deputy Minister Hon D Phuti, we had the privilege of welcoming a distinguished LinkedIn staff member Stewart Samkange to the Ministry of ICTPCS.

“This special visit marked a significant step forward in our mission to harness the power of digital learning for Government employees and youth across Zimbabwe.”

She added: “During the meeting, we discussed the immense potential of LinkedIn Learning as a platform to empower our workforce with essential digital skills and to upskill our youth for the future.

“With a focus on practical, real-world skills, LinkedIn Learning offers a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between traditional education and the demands of the modern job market.

“As we continue to build a digitally savvy nation, partnerships like this are crucial. We’re excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and are committed to making sure our citizens are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital age.”

Samkange expressed gratitude for engaging Dr Mavetera and ministry staff.

“Thankful for the opportunity to meet, discuss and plan with the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Zimbabwe, Hon Tatenda Mavetera and Deputy Minister, Dingimuzi Phuthi. The ministry aims to develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge based society that transgresses across all levels of the society.

“Champion and promote ICT literacy and utilisation in the country in order to enhance regional and international competitiveness as a nation,” he wrote on his LinkedIn account.

“With this understanding, we (look) forward to helping the Ministry, parastatals and state owned enterprises under the Ministry with creating economic opportunities for all Zimbabweans.”