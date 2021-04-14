Zimbabwe Handball Federation holds first tournament in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Handball Federation (ZHF) has set the ball rolling for the new season with a friendly tournament that featured three teams to stir action following a long lay-off due to successive Covid-19 lockdowns.

Non-school teams Ingagula, Victoria Falls and Chilisa battled it out in the tournament held in Hwange, with Ingagula emerging overall winners after two straight wins.

Schools have not started training yet since all schools’ sporting activities remain banned.

ZHF Matabeleland North chairman Taurai Muberekwa said Covid-19 protocols are being observed.

He said plans are underway to hold an open tournament next month in Victoria Falls where 10 clubs are expected to participate.

He encouraged female teams to start preparing as well.

Muberekwa said random Covid-19 tests are being done on eligible players, while others are vaccinated in their areas.

“Most teams have resumed training after fully complying with Covid-19 protocols. We had friendly matches to prepare teams since vaccination is being done to almost all teams. We are planning to have an open session of the season on May 1 in Victoria Falls and we are expecting more teams to join, especially from Binga where they have started training. The women’s teams are also encouraged to start preparations for the season and join their male counterparts,” said Muberekwa.

Teams have started showing interest in the Victoria Falls tournament, with two teams each from Binga and Hwange, one each from Victoria Falls and Tsholotsho registering.

“We are expecting teams from Hwange Teachers College, Lupane State University and more community teams from Lupane, Bubi, Nkayi and Umguza to join our league. We also want junior teams to join as these are focal for grassroots sports development,” he said.

Muberekwa said Matabeleland North will also host a national event to launch beach handball in Binga on a date to be advised.

This will be the first time the country introduces the sport and will start with a beach handball coaching course at the Binga sand beach on the edge of Lake Kariba. [email protected]