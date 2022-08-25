Zimbabwe has 490 000 tonnes of grain in reserves

Senior Business Reporter

Government has said part of 490 000 tonnes of grain in the Strategic Grain Reserve would be channelled towards supporting about 3,8 million needy households with the World Food Programme and other development partners expected to complement its efforts through Government structures.

The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZIMVAC) for Rural Livelihood Assessment Results (2022) estimates that 38 percent of the country’s rural population consisting of 3,8 million people will be food insecure over the peak hunger period, that is, January to March 2023.

To that end, District Drought Relief Committees would distribute grain to targeted beneficiaries.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet approved the Proposed Response Plan for the 2022-2023 Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy which was presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima.

“The nation is being advised that for the 2022/2023 consumption year, the projections of the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZIMVAC) for Rural Livelihood Assessment Results (2022) indicated that approximately 38 percent of the country’s rural population consisting of 3,8 million people will be food insecure over the peak hunger period, that is, January to March 2023.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that all the 3,8 million people projected to be food insecure will be targeted as beneficiaries. Government will distribute food to all the needy households in provinces. The World Food Programme and other development partners are expected to channel their food assistance through Government structures, as per practice,” she said.

“The nation is assured that the country has 490 000 metric tonnes of grain in the Strategic Grain Reserve.

“Thus, the 120 000 metric tonnes required to support the needy households will be sufficiently covered.”

During the 2022/23 summer cropping season, the Government is targeting to produce 3 million tonnes of maize and land preparation is already underway.

This year farmers are expected to plant 2 million hectares of maize.

Government has set a target of 380 000 hectares to produce 304 000 tonnes of sorghum while 250 000ha are set to be put under pearl millet to produce 150 000 tonnes.

This comes as the Second Republic has made food security a top priority and is working towards a US$8,2 billion agriculture industry economy, contributing 20 percent of GDP by 2025, underpinned by the country’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) — the driver towards Vision 2030 to make Zimbabwe an upper middle-class economy.

The country requires 2,2 million tonnes of maize for human and livestock consumption and the three million tonnes target will position Zimbabwe as a significant player in grain production in the region.