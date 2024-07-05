Zimbabwe has enough food to take the nation through the drought season

PUBLIC Service, Labor and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo have assured the nation that the country has enough stock of grain to take the nation through the drought season.

Zimbabwe, like other SADC countries, has declared the El-Nino-induced drought a disaster and the Government has since started distribution of food to vulnerable communities. While grain will be mainly distributed to the rural populace, urban dwellers will receive aid in cash.

In an interview on the sidelines of a stakeholders meeting for the implementation of the food deficit mitigation programme in Kwekwe on Thursday, Minister Moyo said the country had enough grain.

“We have enough grain in the country, both maize, wheat and traditional grain, we have enough in the country already. Although President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) allowed for the importation of 300 000 metric tons which are on their way, we have enough grain to feed the people already and there is no need to panic,” he said.

Minister Moyo said in the last three months, 50 percent of food aid has since been moved.

“In the first three months, we have already disbursed 50 percent of what we are supposed to move and we are assessing progress and we are getting feedback from stakeholders and plugging the loopholes. We are engaged in a programme where we need to move huge amounts of grain so that it reaches the people timeously, hence the gathering today,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the Government was working on ironing out logistical challenges faced in the distribution of the food to the people especially amid reports of proliferation of grain in some districts.

“There has been reportage of proliferation of grain in some districts and the purpose of this meeting is to put in place very strong monitoring measures mechanisms so that this will not happen. Monitoring has become our biggest challenge as far as distribution is concerned and we are working to address it,” he said.

He said transportation was also a challenge in some instances. “We urge provinces and relevant authorities in districts to hire as many trucks as possible so that people get food timeously.

We don’t want anyone to suffer yet we have enough stock which is not being delivered,” he urged.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders including social development officers, Grain Marketing Board (GMB) officials, district development coordinators and National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) representatives among other stakeholders.