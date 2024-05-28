“Zimbabwe has enough grain reserves” – Government

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

CABINET has said the country has enough strategic grain reserves to last the country until the end of year.

This emerged yesterday as Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka presented before Cabinet the Zimbabwe El Nino-induced drought on strategies and measures for mitigation and resilience building.

Presenting a post Cabinet media briefing this Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said since 2020 the country has adopted a two-pronged approach to climate-proofing agricultural production since 2020, which has seen the country being cereal sufficiency during normal rains.

He said the country has implemented Pfumvudza or Intwasa community climate proofing model which guaranteed household food security under normal rains while also investing in irrigation infrastructure.

“The nation is also informed that the Government has solid strategies and measures for drought mitigation and resilience building. There are adequate grain stocks in the Strategic Grain Reserve to last until year end,” he said.

Dr Muswere said that the Government will import 300 000 metric tonnes of maize, whole grain movement from areas with surplus to areas with deficit will be facilitated by the Grain Marketing Board.

“This in addition to the wheat-based food security strategy which will contribute over 500 000 metric tonnes to the strategic grain reserve contributing to the maximum social welfare requirements of 780 000 metric tonnes”.

He said the nation will recall that Cabinet in 2023 approved the designation of Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) as the country’s food security agent, with a target to annually produce 500 000 metric tonnes of summer cereals from its 100 000 hectares irrigable area and 300 000 metric tonnes of winter cereals from the 60 000 hectares irrigable area.

