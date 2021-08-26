Zimbabwe has sufficient wheat stock

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE country has 81 419 metric tonnes of wheat stock which is sufficient to last until the next harvest in September.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said 792 325 metric tonnes of maize, 11 769 metric tonnes of soya bean and 81 755 metric tonnes of traditional grains had been delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) as at 24 August 2021

“Cabinet received an update on the 2021 winter wheat production and maize marketing season. Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the early planted wheat is now at booting stage in most provinces. Bird repellent has been procured to ensure efficient control of the quelea birds that have been sighted in all provinces. Government has begun a nation-wide identification of roosting places of quelea birds. Farmers should assist by providing surveillance information on the roosting places and additionally can collect bird repellant from their nearest GMB depots to protect their crops. The Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has been engaged to ensure efficient control of the birds. In order to eliminate side marketing, wheat contractors are putting in place harvesting and transport logistics.

Minister Mutsvangwa added: “On tobacco marketing, the nation is informed that cumulative sales increased to 206 million kilogrammes compared to the 184 million kilogrammes that was sold during the similar period last year. The 81 963 405 kilogrammes valued at US$318 066 431 and exported so far compares favourably to the 86 914 741 kilogrammes valued at US$283 081 584 exported during a similar period in 2020 reflecting the impact of better prices. As part of the strategy to localise the funding of tobacco, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board will contract 50 000 hectares valued at US$60 million, compared to the 12 000 hectares contracted the previous season.”

She said a total of 98 598 metric tonnes of cotton valued at $5,2 billion has been received at COTTCO depots. Minister Mutsvangwa said the cotton deliveries were 66 percent of the targeted intake and had surpassed the 2020 deliveries by 20 percent.

“COTTCO has paid $1 779 000 000 and US$1 746 115 to farmers, while Treasury has paid $620 million of the $850 million that was owed to cotton farmers from the 2020 marketing season,” she said.

@DubeMatutu