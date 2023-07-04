Zimbabwe heads for World Aquatics Championships

04 Jul, 2023 - 18:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe heads for World Aquatics Championships Donata Katai

The Chronicle

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to have four representatives in the upcoming Aquatics World Championships which will be held in Fukuoka, Japan from 14 to 30 July 2023.

The exciting 18-year-old Donata Katai, Denilson Cyprianos, Paige Van Der Westhuizen and Liam Davis will be travelling with coach Linds Yudor Cole to the event.

The 20th edition of the tournament will have 75 events of the six disciplines which are Swimming, Artistic swimming, Open Water Swimming, Diving, High Diving and Water Polo.

