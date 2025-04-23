Zimbabwe high schoolers compete in US championships

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

A team of Zimbabwean high school learners is poised to make history as they prepare to represent Africa for the first time, at the USA National Moot Court Championships, which will take place virtually from April 26 to 27.

Led by team captain Takura Sayi from Zvishavane, the two-member team also features Tanyaradzwa Kafera from Harare. Both aged 15, the learners come from different schools and backgrounds, yet share a common thread of resilience and academic excellence. Their ascent to international acclaim began in 2022, when they claimed victory at both the World and European Moot Court Championships.

Moot court is a simulated legal process that cultivates learners’ skills in legal research, writing and oral advocacy. More than a contest of argument, it is a platform where young voices evolve into agents of change.

Their coach, Nqobile Dube, originally from Bulawayo and now based in Harare, has played a crucial role in shaping this trailblazing team. He emphasised the importance of nurturing talent regardless of background.

“I meet each student where they are. Some come from rural schools with limited resources, while others may have stronger academic foundations. What they all share is potential, and our role is to unlock it,” said Dube.

His mentorship goes beyond preparing for competition; it is about instilling discipline, confidence and belief.

“Moot court is not just about learning how to argue; it’s about giving students a voice, a platform, and the tools to shape their world,” he said.

In a country where the educational infrastructure often faces immense challenges, such as erratic electricity supply, lack of moot court facilities and unreliable internet, Dube finds profound meaning in guiding learners to international success.

“Our students rise every single day, with determination and brilliance, despite odds that would halt many others,” he said.

This perseverance has attracted global attention. These students have not only competed, they have excelled, demonstrating that African excellence does not wait for ideal conditions. It creates its own spotlight.

As they prepare for the upcoming championship, the team is crafting arguments around two pressing legal issues: whether a private citizen can sue a fossil fuel company under the Warm Claims Act, for its role in climate change and whether a federal judge should recuse himself from a case after making potentially biased public remarks.

“Approaching this with gratitude, but also with confidence, is key,” said Dube.

“We’re not just preparing them to compete, we’re preparing them to make a statement. They will enter that virtual courtroom carrying the dreams of a continent.”

Dube believes these achievements are redefining how the world views Zimbabwean learners.

“We’re no longer just participants in global discourse; we’re leaders in it. Bear in mind, we are competing against students from countries with long-established moot court traditions and civic education programmes. And we’re doing this within the framework of a foreign legal system.”

This landmark accomplishment follows another major milestone: the Zimbabwe National Debate Team’s recent triumph at the East Africa World Schools Debate Championships, and their participation at the World Schools Debate Championship in Vietnam. — @MbuleloMpofu