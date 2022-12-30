Zimbabwe Hockey Association names Under-21 final squads for Junior Africa Cup of Nations

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe has named the final national Under-21 squads for both men and women that will take part in the Junior Africa Cup of Nations, which is due to be played in Egypt, in March 2023.

Both teams are made up of 18 members after they were cut down from the 36 who had made the provisional squad a couple of months back. On the men’s side, there are eight reserve players whilst the women’s team has seven.

Announcement of the final squads comes after the completion of the itinerary camp which was held in Harare on the week of December 13 to 16. The tournament in Egypt serves as a direct qualifier for the 2023 Junior World Cup, with the winner and runner-up qualifying.

From the seven Girls College in Bulawayo who had made the provisional women’s team, two managed to make the final cut Khanyisile Mzizi and Tumi Sibanda, while another duo, Nyasha Nyaguze as well as Amber Tozana are in the reserves.The Junior Africa Cup falls under the calendar of the Africa Hockey Association and the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Zimbabwe Under-21 men’s squad: Mutsawashe Kanyangarara (captain), Tadiwanashe Kamusewu (vice-captain), Kian Arnold, Tinotenda Chirozvi, Tadiwanashe Chigumira, Nathan Luke Davies, Kadin Ekstein, Liam Jones, Akudzweishe Munyonga, Musa Mbonakamwe, Taboka Manyalo, Johan Wessel Nel, Dhiren Ramabhai, Onward Shumba, Ross Stephens, Ray-Royce Sibanda, Takwana Gaidzamwa (gk), Ross Vic Mills (gk).Reserves: Daniel Erasmus, Daniel James Henwood, Munashe Makiseni, Takomborerwa Mtisi, Farai T Makonese, Joseph Ncube, Ngoni Ndadzibaya, Justin Francois Steyn

Women’s team: Jorja Jones (captain), Khanyisile Mzizi (vice-captain), Ella Allardice, Tanyaradzwa Changa, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Done Erasmus, Chelsey-Lee Hares, Amy Hay, Danielle Lowe, Tatenda Maswera, Nakai Mujaranji, Athina Mujiba, Natasha Muwani, Tumi Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Rumbidzaiishe Zimuto, Bethel Chidzwondo (gk), Tanatswa Mutaramuswa (gk).Reserves: Tanatswa Chikotora, Tayla Dean, Tanatswa Mukotekwa, Kelcy Ndoro, Nyasha Nyaguze, Emma Reilly. – @brandon_malvin