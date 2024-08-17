Zimbabwe honoured to chair SADC

Online reporter

Zimbabwe is honoured to chair the Southern African Development community (SADC) and is grateful to SADC member states for standing in solidarity with Harare, President Mnangagwa has said. In his opening remarks at the SADC Heads of State Summit at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden President Mnangagwa said SADC countries have refused to bow to pressure from Zimbabwe’s enemies to abandon the country.

“My fellow SADC citizens, I feel greatly privileged to be addressing you all when I have been accorded the rare and huge responsibility to take hold of the reins of our revolutionary and transformative regional border, SADC.

“The people of Zimbabwe count it an honour to be hosting this 44th Ordinary Sandic Summit. And we treasure your gathering here in the land of the great Emperor Monomotapa.”

The President added that various forms of undue pressure have been exerted on SADC member states.

“Yet you have remained resolute in the true spirit of our liberation wartime mantra that an injury to one is an injury to all.

“The clarity, solidarity and unity which the SADC region has always demonstrated on Zimbabwe, as with other critical peace, security and climate change disasters in our region, epitomises the true Pan-African spirit envisaged by our founding fathers of our region. As the people of Zimbabwe, today we once again say thank you, thank you, thank you SADC, for bearing with us the burdens imposed by the last 24 years of illegal sanctions imposed on our country because we claimed our land.”