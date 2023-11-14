Zimbabwe host World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week

Business Writer

ZIMBABWE is set to host the Joint 5th Africa Continental World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (WAAW) campaign from 18 to 24 November in Harare.

The global theme is “Preventing antimicrobial resistance together”.

World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (WAAW) is celebrated from 18-24 November every year to improve awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance.

Under the auspices of the Africa quadripartite members, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Health Organization (WHO) and World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) led by WOAH and in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, the joint 5th Africa Continental WAAW campaign will be celebrated from 18 to 24 November.

In a concept note, Dr Mahomed M Sidar of the World Organization for Animal health said antimicrobial agents, including antibiotics, have saved millions of lives, substantially reducing the burden of diseases in people and animals, improving quality of life, contributing to better food security and safety, and aiding to increased life expectancy.

However, the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in several microorganisms is reversing these benefits and further complicating the management of many infectious diseases.

AMR is a major threat to human development and the fight against infectious diseases.

It also endangers animal health and welfare and food production and added to that AMR adversely affects the functioning of human, animal and plant health systems and economies.

“While human and animal health dimensions of the AMR crisis have received considerable attention, the environmental dimension is not yet at par. In the recently concluded United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 5), AMR was featured in the resolution on Biodiversity and Health which highlighted the spread of antimicrobial resistance in the environment is increased by pollution from human activities and affecting both human and animal health. This further emphasizes the need to address the challenges posed by AMR using a One Health approach.”

Dr Mahomed M Sidar said the global theme for the 5th World WAAW 5 “Preventing antimicrobial resistance together” is therefore in keeping with the objective of addressing AMR in a coordinated, multi-stakeholder, multidisciplinary and inclusive manner.

It also encourages all sectors to use antimicrobials prudently, to work together and strengthen preventive measures addressing AMR.

Dr Mahomed M Sidar added that the ‘One Health’ approach is the holistic approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals, ecosystems, and the wider environment.

It mobilizes multiple sectors, disciplines, and communities to work together to foster well-being and tackle threats to health and ecosystems.

“Taking a ‘One Health’ approach has many benefits, such as complementarity for amplified impact, cost savings incurred by addressing multiple threats simultaneously.”

This year’s celebration is dedicated to showcasing the value of the One Health approach in preventing AMR in Africa and highlighting the progressive collaboration between the Africa Quadripartite and AU Agencies on combating AMR.

Furthermore, recognizing Zimbabwe’s very active role in combating AMR, through Government intervention and partners such as the Multi-Party Trust Fund (MPTF) and Fleming Fund.

A notable success story is the preliminary production of the BOLVAC vaccine, against theileriosis commonly known as January Disease, said Dr Mahomed M Sidar.

WAAW 5 aims to improve awareness and understanding by disseminating and transferring knowledge of AMR among all stakeholders, with a focus on the youth and public education sectors, and encourage best practices among the public.

The awareness also seeks to inform AMR policy and attract funding for further implementation of AMR interventions for the continent, promote alternatives to antimicrobial use, enhance multi-sectoral collaboration and AMR Governance, and promote and embrace Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).