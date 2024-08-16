Zimbabwe hosting SADC: A milestone towards Vision 2030

Part of the preparations for the SADC Summit to be held in Harare

Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZIMBABWE’S successful preparations to host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government serve as a powerful testament to the country’s burgeoning economic prowess and a pivotal step towards Zimbabwe’s realisation of Vision 2030.

The event reinforces Zimbabwe’s commitment to good governance, infrastructure development, and sustainable growth, which are essential pillars for achieving upper-middle-income status by 2030.

As Zimbabwe moves closer to realising its Vision 2030, an ambitious blueprint for transforming the country into an upper-middle-income economy, the SADC summit stands as a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey towards prosperity.

This achievement is intrinsically linked to the broader goals of SADC. The region’s ambitious Vision 2050 and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030 align closely with Zimbabwe’s development aspirations, making the country a key player in achieving shared regional objectives.

Moreover, by successfully hosting the summit, Zimbabwe will undoubtedly solidify its position as a regional economic powerhouse, capable of driving growth and development within the SADC bloc. This is because the ability to organise such a high-level international event demands robust infrastructure, skilled personnel, and a stable economic environment.

Extensive preparations have been undertaken, including road rehabilitation, airport upgrades, and the construction of state-of-the-art conference facilities which have been accelerated to meet the demands of the high-level gathering. Security forces have also been placed on high alert to guarantee the safety and security of all attendees.

Speaking on Zimbabwe’s successful preparations to host the SADC Summit, which takes place in Mt Hampden in Harare tomorrow, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Albert Chimbindi said Zimbabwe had met the standards set by SADC for hosting the event.

“We are more than ready for the region to experience the warm Zimbabwean hospitality, our rich and diverse culture and the organisational prowess of the Government of Zimbabwe,” said Amb Chimbindi.

This confirmation signifies the country’s readiness to welcome regional leaders and delegates, showcasing its capacity to organise and execute high-level international events. This summit presents a significant opportunity for Zimbabwe to demonstrate its progress and commitment to regional integration and development.

By impressing regional leaders and delegates, the country positions itself as a preferred investment destination. This increased visibility and confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic prospects will accelerate the pace of development and bring the nation closer to its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy.

President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc at the indaba, with Zimbabwe given an opportunity to lead the region on critical issues such as industrialisation, economic trade and integration, regional security and sustainable development over the next year.

The Summit will be held under the theme, “Promoting Innovation to unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

The theme demonstrates the country’s potential to create a conducive environment for business, innovation, and regional cooperation, all essential components of the ambitious economic blueprint, Vision 2030. By showcasing its capabilities on a regional platform, Zimbabwe inspires confidence in its ability to achieve its long-term development goals and transform into an upper-middle-income economy.

The event will provide an opportunity to highlight the country’s progress in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, tourism, and manufacturing.

By demonstrating its economic resilience and growth trajectory, Zimbabwe can attract foreign investment, create jobs, and improve the livelihoods of its citizens.

With Zimbabwe’s achievement of upper-middle-income status by 2030 appearing increasingly likely, it is important to note that the SADC summit is not merely a diplomatic gathering but a strategic opportunity for Zimbabwe to reinforce its leadership role in the region.

Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 key pillars include industrialisation, infrastructure development, human capital development, and good governance. These are also core objectives of the SADC agenda. Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and SADC’s development agenda share several key areas of alignment.

For example, both Zimbabwe and SADC prioritise industrialisation as a key driver of economic growth and job creation. Zimbabwe’s focus on transport, energy, and digital infrastructure complements SADC’s regional infrastructure development projects and Zimbabwe’s emphasis on agricultural value chains. Export-oriented production aligns with SADC’s regional food security strategy.

By aligning its national development priorities with SADC’s regional agenda, Zimbabwe can maximise the benefits of regional co-operation and accelerate progress towards achieving Vision 2030.

Hence, by successfully hosting the Summit, Zimbabwe positions itself as a leader in the region, demonstrating its commitment to regional integration and shared prosperity.

As the host nation, Zimbabwe will set the agenda and shape the discourse on regional cooperation and integration. By showcasing its capabilities and aspirations, the country can inspire other member states to pursue similar development paths and collectively address the challenges facing the region.