Zimbabwe hosts All Africa Games Hockey qualifiers

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe is set to host the Central-South Africa (CSA) All Africa Games (AAG) hockey qualifiers from 31 August at St John’s Educational Trust (SJET) Astro Turf in Harare.

The tournament is set to last for five days and will see four countries compete for a spot in the 13th edition of the All-Africa Games in Ghana in 2023.

The countries taking part in the qualifiers are Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi and Zambia.

Zimbabwe, Namibia and Malawi will participate in the women’s section while the men’s section will see Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi competing.

Zimbabwe men will kick off their campaign against Malawi.

The second and final group game will be against Zambia on the following day. The ladies’ team will get the ball rolling against Namibia and then finish off against Malawi.

In other fixtures, Malawi women will play their first game against Namibia while their male counterparts will play against Zambia in the last game of the group.

The table toppers from both male and females’ section will play against the runners up to determine the champions who will then go to play in the AAG finals next year.

Speaking to Chronicle Sports, Media and Public Relations leader in the Local Organising Committee Pauline Ndlovu said the qualifiers will help put Zimbabwe on the map.

“Hosting such a prestigious event will put Zimbabwe on the map for hockey, not only in the region but in the greater international hockey community,” Ndlovu said.

She also promised hockey lovers a top-quality international tournament and an amazing atmosphere at SJET.

“The tournament promises high quality international hockey at senior level to the spectators and an excellent atmosphere at an amazing venue,” she added.

According to Ndlovu, this will be the first international tournament in Harare since the early 2000s.