Zimbabwe hosts international diamond meeting

Mashudu Netsianda, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE will host the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) meeting of the Council of Ministers and experts in Hybrid format in Victoria Falls from 6-8 April.

A Kimberly Process team will also be undertaking a review visit to Zimbabwe from 8 to 13 May. This is to enable Zimbabwe to undergo a review process every five years. Zimbabwe is Vice Chair of the ADPA.

The ADPA is an intergovernmental organisation that seeks to strengthen the level of influence African diamond -producing countries have on the world diamond market.

ADPA implements policies, strategies and laws that assist the generation of diamond profits from foreign diamond mining companies to its Member States.

The organisation was formed on November 4, 2006 as a continental branch of the African Diamond Council, Africa’s supreme diamond governing body.

The initiative to establish the ADPA was initially adopted and backed by former Angola President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: "Zimbabwe which is Vice Chair of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA), is set to host a meeting of the Council of Ministers and meeting of experts in hybrid format at Elephant Hills Hotel, Victoria Falls from 6 to 8 April 2022."

“A Kimberly Process team will be undertaking a review visit to Zimbabwe from 8 to 13 May 2022. This is to enable Zimbabwe to undergo a review process every five years.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said a proposal which was granted for approval to be given for application to export used catalytic convertor recovered from vehicles which have come to the end of the useful lives.

