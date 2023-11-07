Zimbabwe in 23 medal haul at African Continental BMX Championships

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE raked in 23 medals at the African Continental BMX Championships held in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Sixteen of the medals were gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze.

South Africa managed to get seven gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals.

The other country represented was Morocco, which got gold in the main category which was the men’s elite division.

The top BMX competition in Africa saw Zimbabwe field 70 riders while South Africa had 30 riders.

Ivory Coast and Morocco had a rider each at the competition.

Kudakwashe Mswaka who is the national BMX representative says the sport is on the rise in Zimbabwe.

“We are happy to have successfully hosted this competition. Our riders really did a good job. The sport is on an upwards trajectory in the county,” said Mswaka.

Zimbabwe is ranked number two in the continent and number 23 in the world.

Table

Gold Silver Bronze Total

Morocco 1 0 0 1

South Africa 7 9 3 19

Zimbabwe 8 5 10 23

-@innocentskizoe