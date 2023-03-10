Zimbabwe increases maize hectarage

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE has increased by three percent the area planted under maize to 1 962 575 hectares in the 2022/23 agricultural season from 1 903 668 hectares planted last season.

According to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, the country is targeting to produce about 2,9 million tonnes of maize this year as it thrives to consolidate its food security position.

To achieve this, the Government has continuously increased its support for farmers through various projects such as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and the Presidential Input Schemes, which support both crop and livestock farming.

In an update on Twitter, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Settlement secretary, Dr John Basera, said out of the 1,9 million hectares, 91 percent was planted early and the crop is doing well.

“Area under maize is three percent up from 1 903 668ha in 2021/22 season to 1 962 575ha in the 2022/23 production season. Ninety-one percent (91 percent) of the maize is generally early planted. General crop condition is good,” Dr Basera posted.

