Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission makes debut at ZITF

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) is among the first-time exhibitors at the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

With commissioners sworn in on September 19, 2024, the organisation was fostered by the Second Republic to ensure a culture of transparency and accountability among security services.

ZICC is chaired by former High Court judge, Justice Webster Nicholas Chinamora, with other members of the Commission being Ms Elizabeth Rutsate, Mr Andrew Mataruse and Mr Oliver Mandipaka.

The commission’s mandate is to receive from the public complaints of misconduct against members of the security services encompassing the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).

After receiving the complaints, the commission is expected to conduct investigations and make recommendations on the individual complaints.

In an interview, Mr Mandipaka said: “The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission came into existence in compliance with Section 210 of the Supreme law of the country and the Commission derives its mandate from the enabling Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act .

“In the exercise of our Constitutional mandate, the Commission will thrive to be as impartial, fair and Independent as guided by our values so that both the general public and our security services derive confidence in the manner in which we investigate and manage Complaints”.

“We have taken steps as a Commission to develop instruments and tools of the trade that will guide our investigating officers to gather evidence and carry out proper Investigations. Some of the investigators have wide experience and skill in the Investigations domain having served in the Police Service diligently for many years.

“The Commission is barely eight months old and has already hit the ground running and as we participate for the first time at the ZITF, our primary objective is to market our services to the nation and create awareness about our existence,” said Mr Mandipaka.

