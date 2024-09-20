Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission sworn in

President Mnangagwa swears in Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission chair Justice Webster Nicholas Chinamora at State House in Harare yesterday. Looking on is Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (left, partly obscured). - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday swore in members of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC), as the Second Republic continues to foster a culture of transparency and accountability among the country’s security services.

The ZICC will be chaired by former High Court judge, Justice Webster Nicholas Chinamora, with other members of the Commission being Ms Elizabeth Rutsate, Mr Andrew Mataruse and Mr Oliver Mandipaka.

The Commission’s mandate is to receive the public’s complaints of misconduct against members of the security services encompassing the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Central Intelligence Organisation and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service.

After receiving the complaints, the Commission is expected to conduct investigations and make recommendations on the individual complaints.

In an interview after being sworn-in at State House in Harare yesterday, Justice Chinamora said the Commission had not been established to usurp powers from the courts or other commissions already in existence.

He said they would hit the ground running in the discharge of their duties.

“The Commission has been essentially established not to usurp the functions of the courts or other commissions already in existence. This commission’s mandate is basically to receive complaints of misconduct against members of the security services; the Police, the army, the intelligence services and the prison services,” said Justice Chinamora.

“If there is a complaint which is already being dealt with by the courts, we will leave the courts to complete that investigation.

“If it is something that has already been reported to or initiated with another commission, we will leave that commission to deal with it. Our mandate is not to take over their function even if it involves a member of the security services.”

He said the Commission would treat all cases brought to it impartially and with utmost fairness.

“My expectations are that I do not look forward to anything different from my previous role as a judge of the High Court. I am expecting that once complaints are made, we receive and treat them with impartiality and fairness,” Justice Chinamora said.

“The mandate of the commission is to receive, investigate and make recommendations on the individual complaints. If they require that we deal with them by referring them to the organisations from which the member is complained against, we will do that.

“If it requires that the courts intervene, for instance in the case of claims for damages, then we do exactly that”.

The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act says the Commission was established to investigate complaints by members of the public against misconduct by members of the security services.

The Act also spells out further functions and obligations of the Commission. It also seeks to regulate its operations; and to provide for matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing.

“Whereas Section 207 of the Constitution provides the following—The security services of Zimbabwe consist of— (a) the Defence Forces; (b) the Police Service; (c) the intelligence services; (d) the Prisons and Correctional Service; and (e) any other security service established by Act of Parliament,” reads the Act.