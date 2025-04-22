Zimbabwe, India explore new business opportunities

Robin Muchetu

Deputy Minister of Industry Trade and Commerce, Raj Modi has arrived for the Zimbabwe India Business session at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

He is joined by the CEO of United Refineries and ZITF Board Chairman Mr Busisa Moyo, ZITF CEO Mr Nicholas Ndebele and the delegation from India.

India has an investment of about US$500 million in Zimbabwe, with top investment sectors being agro processing, pharmaceuticals and beverages.

They note that at present the number of Zimbabweans of Indian origin, who are predominantly from the State of Gujarat is estimated at 9000.

This community is mainly engaged in retail trade.