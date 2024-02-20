Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries chief operations officer to represent country at TWF Annual Assembly and Conference in Nigeria

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Institute of Foundries chief operations officer, Mr Dosman Mangisi, will represent the country at the second edition of The Welding Federation (TWF) Annual Assembly and Conference, to be held in Lagos, Nigeria from 5 to 8 March 2024.

In an invitation letter, TWF conference management committee chair Dr Austen Peters said TWF Annual Assembly is a yearly event that provides a platform for knowledge exchange, networking among scientists, researchers, and experts in the field of welding and joining to grow Africa’s manufacturing industries.

Mr Mangisi will share the stage with representatives from other African states in deliberations under the conference theme: “Materials Manufacturing Technologies-Managing Capacity Africa”.

“On behalf of the Conference Management Committee of TWFA 2024, we are pleased to extend a warm invitation to you as a participant in TWF 2nd Annual Assembly and International Conference from 5 to 8 March 2024, to be held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos,” it reads

Mr Mangisi will do a presentation on ‘Driving sustainable growth in Zimbabwe’s metals industry- Capturing Africa’s Manufacturing Space Opportunities’ on the 6th of March.

Last year Mr Mangisi also attended the first edition of the event which was held in Egypt.

Commenting about the invitation, Mr Mangisi said the conference and the theme have come at the right time when Zimbabwe is moving toward the development and resuscitation of the foundry sector with more focus on retooling.

He said this also came at a time when the largest iron and steel company Dinson had set foot in Zimbabwe and he said its capacity can contribute towards the growth of the Zimbabwean economy and Africa at large.

“From the conference in Egypt, we were enticed to an extent that we introduced curriculums to support the foundry industry, which include Foundry Technology at the Zimbabwe School of Mines, already this shows that each and every time we are benefiting something from these conferences,” he said.

“In Nigeria, we look forward to striking big because of their population and the oil and gas which are in their country, we should also open bigger markets for Dinson Iron and Steel because we cannot consume all of what they produce but we need to feed the whole of Africa.”

He added that the conference will allow them as an institute to showcase their brand to the business society in Zimbabwe, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the whole of Africa and create more positive and like-minded investments in the country.

Some of the targeted investments as mentioned by Mr Mangisi include car assembling plants, tools and equipment manufacturing plants, and a lot of metal generation engineering towards import substitution.

TWF is Africa’s frontline body of professionals and professional organisations in welding and welding-related technologies across Africa.

@SikhulekelaniM1