Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to accredit animal testing laboratories to international standards

Business Writer

THE Government, through the Standards Association of Zimbabwe and the Department of Veterinary Technical Services, has intensified efforts to ensure that laboratories testing animals and animal products comply with international standards by accrediting them to international and regional quality systems, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Davis Marapira.

Addressing the International Dairy Federation (IDF), International Standards Organization (ISO), local dairy value chain players during the World for the IDF/ISO Analytical Week 2024 early this week in Victoria Falls, Marapira said to achieve economic value, the milk and milk products have to undergo rigorous quality control checks to ensure food safety and fitness for intended use.

He said the laboratory becomes an integral part in ensuring the quality of dairy products, based on internationally recognised standards, such as the ISO TC34.

“Well-regulated and monitored food systems (crop and livestock) in the country allows us to trade in regional and international markets. I am happy to report that our government through the Standards Association of Zimbabwe and the Department of Veterinary Technical Services have stepped efforts aimed at ensuring that our laboratories that are involved in the testing of animals and animal products comply with international testing standards through accreditation to international and regional quality systems,” said deputy minister Marapira.

He urged dairy farmers to work diligently to increase quality milk production, dairy processors to produce quality products and the laboratories, to adequately test all milk and milk products according to stipulated international standards and to ensure that only quality and safe products are placed on the shelves.

“As I officially open the IDF/ISO Analytical Week 2024, my key message is to assure all the dairy stakeholders and the country at large that the adoption and use of standards in the implementation of quality management systems will lead to a vibrant, competitive, and profitable dairy sector that will be of benefit to all. I envisage the dairy sub-sector becoming a robust economic and investment sector soon.”

The deputy minister challenged local dairy scientists, laboratory and analytical professionals who have been given the opportunity of participating in the technical working groups to take it beyond the conference and implement them as daily practices and procedures in the entire dairy value chain to always be in line with international technological developments in food production systems.

He told participants that Zimbabwe is an agro based nation and among several sectors, the dairy sector is a key component of the National Livestock Growth Plan which supports the agenda of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), anchored by the Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy which seeks to achieve a US$8,2 billion agriculture economy by 2025 contributing towards Vision 2030.

“To achieve this vision, there is need to implement policies that help to boost the establishment of local markets, including ensuring covering the demand for milk and milk products nationally, regionally and globally, thus self-sustenance with surplus for exports.

The IDF/ISO Analytical Week is an annual event organised under the IDF Methods Standards Steering Group.

The week provides the facility for dairy laboratory managers, dairy scientists and analytical professionals to network and exchange ideas on the latest development in analytical solutions and the launching of new initiatives.

IDF is the leading source of scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders of the dairy value chain providing comprehensive coverage and understanding of all dairy-related issues.

It is a recognised international authority in the analysis of key issues of interest for the dairy sector and development of science-based standards for the dairy sector.

IDF represents 74 percent of global milk production and provides a permanent source of authoritative scientific and technical information relevant to the dairy sector.

Zimbabwe is a member of the International Dairy Federation (IDF).