Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency announces Chinamo as CEO

Senior Business Reporter

Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has announced the appointment of Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo as substantive chief executive officer.

Mr Chinamo takes over from the late prominent banker Mr Douglas Munatsi who died in an inferno at a block of flats in Harare in November last year.

After Mr Munatsi’s death, Mrs Duduzile Shinya was acting chief executive officer.

Mr Chinamo is the former Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)’s chief executive officer. He stepped down from his post in January after 10 years at the helm of the capital markets regulator.

Announcing the appointments, Zida said, “In line with Section 9 (1) of the ZIDA Act and on behalf of His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr E. D Mnangagwa, we are pleased to advise of the following appointments and confirm executive committee deployments in a bid to strengthen the Agency, improve investment facilitation and strategic partner engagement.”

According to the notice, Mrs Shinya has been deployed as Chief Finance and Corporate Affairs officer.

Another new appointment is that of Mrs Silibaziso Chizwina who is the chief development officer while Mr Kudakwashe Nyashanu is the chief human resources officer.

The Government promulgated the ZIDA Act on 7 February 2020 and the organisation came into existence through the repeal and amalgamation of three statutes. These are; the Zimbabwe Investment Authority Act (Chapter 14:30), the Joint Ventures Act (Chapter 22:22) and the Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Act (Chapter 14:34).

Under this Act, ZIDA’s main mandate involves promoting, planning and implementing investment promotion strategies, facilitating entry and implementation of investment projects, establishing and regulating special economic zones.

The organisation is also tasked with specifically promoting, appraising and recommending private public partnerships, investor after-care and monitoring of projects as well as promoting decentralisation of investment activities