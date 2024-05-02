Zimbabwe investment summit kicks off in South Africa

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube is headlining a two-day inaugural Investment Summit in Johannesburg that seeks to avail investment opportunities to the region and the world.

The summit is held in the industrial hub of South Africa – Zimbabwe’s major trading partner and logical springboard into the country.

The summit runs from today to tomorrow.

In his forward statement, Prof Ncube said the summit is a culmination of years of preparation by many, who toiled tirelessly to tell the story of Zimbabwe and the opportunities it o­ers to the region and the world.

“The conception of the investment summit has borrowed heavily from the National Development Strategy 1: 2021-2025 (NDS1) agenda, and its foundation ambition to spur Zimbabwe to an upper middle-income country by 2030.

“Over the next two days, various speakers and I will unpack different perspectives on the challenges and nascent opportunities prevalent in Zimbabwe,” Prof Ncube.

“A key member of our presenting parties, namely ZIDA – our government agency for investment promotion – will illustrate practical steps to follow when seeking to explore the numerous opportunities presented by Zimbabwe.

“I urge you to take the opportunity of the next two days to interrogate the story we have to tell; engage with the speakers both in plenary and in one-on-one sessions to get beyond the dry numbers that will be presented.

“Typical of many of my countrymen, you will find that Zimbabweans present here today, whether in the private or public spheres are warm, engaging, hardworking, honest and highly knowledgeable people. I trust you will agree that these are the sort of human attributes you would wish to partner with in making your investment foray into Zimbabwe a successful journey,” he added.

According to the summit programme, there will be presentations on the launch of the country’s ZIG currency, plenary presentations with a focus on finance and the energy sector, an outline of challenges and opportunities in mining and insights on how Zimbabwe is building its tourism offerings.