Zimbabwe invites Belarus delegation for ZITF expo

Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE and Belarus continue to build stronger relations to strengthen economic ties with the country once again inviting the East European nation to this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

This year’s ZITF, which is in its 63rd year running, will be held in Bulawayo from April 25 to 29 under the theme, “Continuous Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

The ZITF is the country’s prime exhibition forum where businesses have the opportunity to exhibit and showcase at a regional and international level and, thus, a window for further enhancing business cooperation.

Following the Government’s invitation, Belarus participated at the ZITF in 2019 where six Belarusian companies exhibited under a stand marked “Made in Belarus”.

In her remarks at yesterday’s Belarus-Zimbabwe Business Forum, which focused on developing and cementing business partnerships between the two countries, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said: “My appreciation goes to the two business chambers, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce and Belarus Chamber of Commerce who after signing a Memorandum of Understanding in 2017 continue to seek ways of growing and strengthening our business relations as witnessed by the visit of more than 50 business delegates from Belarus.

“The delegation seeks to explore investments in Zimbabwe and the visit is a clear testimony to the commitment of both countries to strengthen economic ties and build stronger relationships.

“Let me take this opportunity to once again invite the delegation from Belarus to attend the ZITF 2023 edition.”

In 2020, Dr Nzenza said she had the opportunity to participate at the Belarus Investment Forum (BIF) at the Global Exhibition Expo 2020 in Dubai on the sidelines of Expo Dubai 2020.

The event was attended by high-level representatives of businesses from the Gulf and from other regions, policymakers and international experts helped to give a clear and detailed investment landscape of Belarus.

In March 2018, Zimbabwe and Belarus signed an MoU on economic and trade cooperation furthermore, US$68 M worth of deals were signed between the two countries.

“Other deals signed during the same period include a US$43 M MoU for the supply of agricultural equipment to Zimbabwe and a US$15 million deal for the supply of forestry equipment to Allied Timbers.

“The deepening relations between our two countries is a clear reflection that business cooperation is actively developing,” she said