Zimbabwe irrigation investment conference on the cards

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has scheduled an inaugural Zimbabwe Irrigation Investment Conference in July to mobilise key resources to support Government initiatives in irrigation development and enhance local industry capacity.

The conference will also focus on strategies for participation in irrigation rehabilitation and development.

The economic growth of the country is closely linked to agricultural progress, with over 70 percent of the population relying on agriculture for their livelihood.

Despite this, agriculture is confronted by various challenges that impact sustainable production and productivity.

The investment conference to be held in Harare on July 5 would run under the theme “Public –Private Partnerships for Sustainable and Structured Irrigation Financing to Deliver Food security; everywhere, Everyday.”

According to a concept note, Permanent Secretary in the ministry Professor Obert Jiri stressed the need to step up implementation of climate smart agriculture, water harvesting as well as irrigation development using water, energy and labour saving technologies have become more important than ever before.

He said irrigation development has been identified as a climate change adaptation strategy for the sector.

“In this regard the government has prioritized irrigation development as outlined in the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation Development Plan, were the country is targeting to develop 350 000 Ha of land under irrigation by 2025.

“This has seen the area under irrigation increase from an initial 175 000 Ha in 2019 to 217 000 Ha in 2024. However, transformative initiatives and strategies need to be employed to increase investment in irrigation development and rehabilitation if this is to be achieved by 2025,” said Prof Jiri.

Prof Jiri said the government has explored a number of options including Public Private Partnerships in order to attract investment into irrigation. The government facilitated the formation of the Irrigation Development Alliance (IDA) which has intentions to fund the development of 153 000 Ha of land under irrigation by 2027.

Prof Jiri said the irrigation investment conference seeks to discuss current status of irrigation development in Zimbabwe and showcase available opportunities for investing in the sector and also establish local industry capacity and map a way forward on the participation in irrigation rehabilitation and development.

Another objective is to engage with multilateral financial institutions for strategic partnerships in irrigation development, to develop sustainable financing models/modalities for irrigation rehabilitation and development in Zimbabwe and also to present and discuss incentives that the Government offers in irrigation development space.”

Added to that, the conference will provide an opportunity to present and discuss incentives that the Government offers in irrigation development space and to structure deals that will see the development of the sector.

Outlining the current status of Zimbabwe’s irrigation sector, Prof Jiri said based on water stored in our reservoirs, the estimated national irrigation potential is 2,2 million hectares.

Out of the 217 000ha, 137 000ha is available for cereals, tobacco and other crops while 100 000ha is accounted for by sugar cane, citrus, coffee and tea plantations among the notable estates.

He added that 100 000ha of the functional area is available for cereal crops, leaving a deficit of 250 000ha and an estimated production of 1.8 million metric tonnes of maize and 400 000 MT of wheat is anticipated from the targeted 350 000ha, which production is adequate to feed the nation.

Efficient water management is fundamental for boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring food security.

Agriculture expects such initiatives become critical as Zimbabwe is predicted to become drier in the decades ahead, with increased frequency to extreme weather events, therefore climate-proofing agriculture through accelerated irrigation development must be pursued with the energy and urgency that it deserves.

Since 2018, the Government has funded the construction of 12 high-impact dams countrywide, including Lake Gwayi-Shangani, Ziminya; Tuli Manyange, Kunzvi, Marovanyati, Muchekeranwa, Vungu; Silverstroom, Dande, Bindura and Semwa.

Irrigation schemes around Mtshabezi Dam, Silalabuhwa Dam, Tuli River-Sebasa and Makwe Dam have also been rehabilitated and equipped.

In Matabeleland North, the Government has rehabilitated the Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Scheme.

In addition, about 10 000 village business units are set to be completed this year under a new initiative geared towards accelerating development of strategic ventures in rural communities, underpinned by small-scale irrigation.