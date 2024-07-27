Zimbabwe is a rare tourism gem: UN wowed by local cuisines and wildlife

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

UNITED Nations (UN) Tourism Secretary-General Mr Zurab Pololikashvili has said Zimbabwe is a rare tourism gem supproted by unique local cuisines and natural resources such as wildlife.

Speaking at the first UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa hosted in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe on Friday, Mr Pololikashvili commended the First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa for leading promotion of culture and culinary tourism.

“Zimbabwe is the natural host for this landmark first. In the First Lady, the country has a proud and active cheerleader. I had the pleasure of meeting Dr Mnangagwa at the World Forum in San Sebastian, Spain. Her enthusiasm for the flavours and talent of Zimbabwe was clear and infectious and I could not wait to come and see – and taste – for myself.

“This is a country that holds onto its gastronomy traditions closely – as shown by the Regional Traditional Festival, backed by the First Lady. Dishes like Mopane worms (amacimbi) and sadza –are enjoyed by millions of Zimbabweans and by more and more tourists. Alongside its stunning National Parks and wildlife, these dishes are putting Zimbabwe firmly on the gastronomy tourism map. They are front and centre of the ZimBho! global marketing campaign. This is exactly the kind of positive messaging we recognized at this week’s Brand Africa forum just across the border in Zambia.,” he said.

He was speaking during the official opening ceremony presided over by President Mnangagwa Friday afternoon.

UN Tourism launched a new brochure that highlights the richness of Zimbabwe’s gastronomy which was developed with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. Mr Pololikashvili said Zimbabwe, like all of Africa, celebrates its culinary past. He said through gastronomy, the region looks to the future leveraging on the food of the past.

“All across Africa, chefs, entrepreneurs and investors are innovating with new flavours, dishes and concepts and businesses and governments are finding and supporting new talent.”

He said the conference would see some entrepreneurs pitching their ideas for local solutions to regional gastronomy tourism challenges.

The UN Tourism will also at the forum name new UN Tourism Ambassadors, who will be tasked with promoting sustainable gastronomy tourism.

“And most importantly, we will build the foundations for the long-term growth of gastronomy tourism. We will leave Victoria Falls with a roadmap that will enable us to build an Agenda for Gastronomy Tourism in Africa, to ensure that we do work to make gastronomy tourism benefit people and planet. The Africa International Tourism Academy for Culinary Arts in collaboration with UN Tourism will be the legacy of this Forum.

“With the Government of Zimbabwe, we will give students the knowledge and guidance they need to grow professionally. I have every confidence that it will produce a new generation of talent, able to take African gastronomy to the next level and promote it to the world. By listening to the ideas of international experts and young entrepreneurs, we can tackle the big challenges and seize the opportunities regional gastronomy presents for Africa’s tourism,” he said.

