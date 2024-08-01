Raymond Jaravaza – [email protected]

THE country has not recorded new cases of cholera in the last 30 days with the Government declaring that Zimbabwe is now cholera free.

The last case of the pandemic was last detected in Beitbridge on 30 June 2024.

The country recorded its first case of cholera in February 2023.

The pandemic spread to most parts of the country and was later declared a national outbreak.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said no new case has been recorded in all the country’s 63 districts.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would want to inform the nation that as of today (Tuesday) we have had 30 days without a single case of cholera in all our 63 districts and that the last case was on 30 June 2024 in Beitbridge.

“Therefore, we are now declaring that the cholera outbreak, which started in February 2023, as officially ended. However, the public is encouraged to continue observing hygiene and sanitation at all times,” said Dr Muswere.