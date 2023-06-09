Zimbabwe, Korea deepen ties

Blessings Chidakwa, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE and Korea are headed for a high-level interaction as the two nations celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations next year, with President Mnangagwa invited to the Asian country for engagements at the highest level.

The country has also been invited to the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit as the Second Republic continues with its engagement and re-engagement drive which is already bearing fruits.

In the tourism sector alone between 20 000 t0 30 000 Koreans visited one of the World’s seven wonders Victoria Falls during the Covid-19 era with more now coming, cementing Zimbabwe as a destination of choice.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday, the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Zimbabwe Do Bong-kae said relations should continue growing with a host of activities on cards.

“Year 2024 will mark an important milestone for our bilateral relations and Korea-Africa relations as well. We will celebrate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations between Korea and Zimbabwe.

“The Korean government will host the first-ever Korea-Africa summit. My government wants to elevate the level of partnership to the highest level with the participation of His Excellency (President Mnangagwa). I hope he can visit my country next year,” he said.

Zimbabwe and South Korea this year deepened economic cooperation after signing a Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to boost trade between the two countries.

The MoU, which was signed between Zimbabwe’s premier trade promotion body, ZimTrade, and the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra), seeks to enhance mutual cooperation and collaboration in capacity building, export development and investment.

South Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Dukgeun Ahn visited the country last month meeting with Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, before the signing of the MoU.

Outgoing Ambassador Do joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea in 1994 as a career diplomat.

Ambassador Do arrived in Harare in June and presented the letter of credence to President Mnangagwa on July 2, 2020.