Zimbabwe launches ambitious plan to combat drug and substance abuse

Online Writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe – IN a bold move to tackle the growing scourge of drug and substance abuse, the Zimbabwean government today launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) during a ceremony presided over by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The comprehensive plan, developed through a collaborative effort involving various Government ministries, agencies, and stakeholders, aims to create “A Healthy and Secure Nation Free from Illicit Drugs and Substances” over the next six years.

“Drug and substance abuse has become a significant public health, socio-economic and national security challenge as well as a potential threat to the country’s development trajectory,” President Mnangagwa said in his address.

“It also has far-reaching consequences on drug users such as poor health aftermaths, social and economic problems, as well as psychosocial effects, among a range of negative outcomes.”

The plan outlines a multi-pronged approach, focusing on seven critical pillars: supply reduction, demand reduction, harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation, psychosocial support and community reintegration, policy and legal enforcement, and media and communication.

“The thrust of the Plan is to improve the health and security of Zimbabweans as enshrined in its Vision of A Healthy and Secure Nation Free From Illicit Drugs and Substances,” the President said.

One of the key initiatives announced is the establishment of a National Drug Agency, which will provide high-level strategic leadership, coordinate the implementation of the plan, and promote multi-sectoral actions aligned with national priorities.

The plan also calls for the strengthening of supply chain disruption and the destruction of raw materials used for the production of illicit drugs and substances. Additionally, it challenges social media influencers and content producers to be responsible with the material they produce, and urges local authorities and real estate developers to ensure adherence to relevant regulations and land-use plans.

“The recovery from drug and substance abuse, as well as prevention of a possible relapse of affected individuals, depends on the wider community and family environment,” the President said. “It takes a village to raise a child.”

The launch of the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan marks a significant step in the country’s efforts to combat this growing challenge and create a safer and healthier future for its citizens.

“Together we can create a safer and healthier future for our country,” President Mnangagwa concluded. “Let us all stand united and say No to Drugs and Yes to a Drug-Free Zimbabwe.”