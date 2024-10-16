Zimbabwe launches free Mass Treatment Programme for Bilharzia and Intestinal Worms in Goromonzi

GOROMONZI, Mashonaland East, October 16, 2024 — The Ministry of Health and Child Care has commenced a free mass administration campaign for bilharzia and intestinal worms in Goromonzi District.

To improve health outcomes in the district, the initiative targets children aged 2 to 14 years.

The programme will run until October 21, 2024, and will be available at clinics, schools, and various outreach points throughout the area.

Health officials stressed the importance of the initiative, as bilharzia and intestinal worms can significantly impact children’s health, education, and overall development.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children to the designated sites for treatment, which is being provided at no cost. This campaign is part of the government’s broader efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases and promote child health across the country.