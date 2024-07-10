Zimbabwe launches livestock and drought mitigation programme

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu – [email protected]

ALL is set for the national launch of the livestock drought mitigation strategies and village business unit model programme in Garanyemba area in Gwanda, Matabeleland South by Vice President Kembo Mohadi today.

Garanyemba Ward was selected to pilot the programme which will replicated in all rural wards across the country to protect communities against the effects of the El Nino induced drought under the Rural Development 8.0 programme.

The programme will see drought mitigation centres being established all 1 620 rural wards in the country. The centres will house solar powered boreholes, nutrition gardens, livestock feeding troughs, livestock water troughs, supplementary feeding troughs and livestock sales centres being constructed in each drought mitigation centre.

The drought mitigation centres will help the country to sustain the national herd over the next five months before the rainy season.

Speaking recently during a visit to the project site Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the project is being implemented timeously to ensure that communities are cushioned against the effects of the El Nino induced drought.

He said the nutrition gardens will support both horticulture crops and fodder to sustain both people and animals.

Dr Masuka said the livestock sales centres will control the sale of livestock. He said no farmer will be allowed to sell an animal from their kraal while buyers will be expected to purchase cattle from stipulated points on organised dates. Dr Masuka said this will help Government to control the market price in order to protect farmers from being robbed by cattle buyers.

