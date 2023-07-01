Zimbabwe launches microfinance chat application

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

PREVAIL International Group of Companies, with interests in various sectors of the economy has developed the first Zimbabwean-owned communication and microfinance chat application called ‘Talk Chart’ that allows people to connect seamlessly from any part of the world and do online money transactions.

Talk Chat was developed in January this year and has been tried and tested in Harare as well as the UK, Middle East, Philippines and UAE where the response has been overwhelming.

It becomes the first such application to be developed in Zimbabwe, thereby putting the country on the world map in terms of use of artificial intelligence and embracing innovation and information communication technologies at a time when the country is pushing the 4th industrial revolution agenda.

The application is downloadable onto a phone and will become a one-stop-shop connecting people the same way WhatsApp and other related applications do and allowing users to transact online.

Talk Chart rides on the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, opening the country to the outside world.

The company’s chief executive Mr Jonathan Muchengeti said they are rolling the application out at the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon so as to reach to a wider market locally and internationally.

He said a national tour will be conducted to introduce the application to all Zimbabweans and increase reach.

“Talk chart is a communication and microfinance application. It’s a one-stop-shop for business and individuals whereby you can transact and send money to your relatives and also it’s different from other applications because you can transact with it.

“You can go into a shop and buy using Talk Chart. It is much better other applications because it’s going to be faster, reliable and secure. So we are just here to interact with the people to show them that we are here for you,” he said.

He said the motivation is to have something of our own in Zimbabwe.

While for other applications one has to surf in Google, for Talk Chart one can search using the application.

“We have to make our culture proud, so we developed the application showing the world that we as Zimbabweans can do something better. It was developed in January 2023 and it’s going to be the best because it is going to have low data tariffs whereby you can talk to someone who is far away on a low costs than WhatsApp.

“Talk Chart is for everyone and we are here to support you guys and to activate Talk Chart in Victoria Falls. It’s on App store and Google Play and it is compatible to all the Android versions and all iPhone versions,” said Mr Muchengeti.

He said from Victoria Falls the application will be introduced in Hwange and Bulawayo.

“We have tried it in Zimbabwe and the response is very good. We have also tried it in the UK, Middle East, Philippines and UAE and the numbers are growing every day. We are doing the official launch next month in July in every city,” he said.

