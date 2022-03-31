Zimbabwe launches Tourism Satellite Account

Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has officially launched the Zimbabwe Tourism Satellite Account system, which will assist the country in measuring the contribution of the tourism sector to the national economy.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister, Barbra Rwodzi, presided over the launch proceedings in Harare this morning.

“The TSA we’re launching today will help us with an important benchmark to use in measuring the tourism impact during and after the Covid-19 era and make it easier to compare our performance with other countries that have long adopted this tool,” she said.

“As you may all know and appreciate, the Tourism Satellite Account is an internationally recognised tool, which is able to holistically account for the performance of the tourism sector in a given economy.”

The TSA initiative is being supported by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), the African Development Bank, JICA and ZimStats.

