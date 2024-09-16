Zimbabwe loses US$15million every year due to work-related injuries: NSSA

Senior Business Writer

ZIMBABWE is losing about US$15 million annually due to workplace-related injuries, National Social Security Authority (NSSA) acting chief executive officer Dr Charles Shava said.

Dr Shava said the mining sector records more than 200 deaths a year, but the figures are conservative.

“In Zimbabwe NSSA research showed that the economy loses $15 million annually due to workplace injuries,” he said during the ongoing Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) in Victoria Falls.

He added, “Above 5000 injuries are recorded, 100 of which are fatal, exclusive of mining. The mining sector records more than 200 deaths a year.”

He told delegates that these figures are very conservative, and the true picture may be up by threefold.

Annually, $3 trillion globally, which is four per cent of global GDP, is lost, he noted.

