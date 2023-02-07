Zimbabwe maintains 97 percent Covid-19 recovery rate

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu ,Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 106 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours.

The seven-day rolling average remains at 108.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situational report, no death was recorded during the period.

A total of 3 579 received the first dose yesterday bringing the cumulative total to 6 608 607.

“Another 657 received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 966 725 while

3 608 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 312 817. The national recovery rate remains at 97 percent and active cases fall to 1 216. As of Monday, Zimbabwe had recorded 263 189 Covid-19 cases including 256 314 recoveries and 5 659 deaths,” read the report. @thamamoe