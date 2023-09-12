Zimbabwe makes its debut at Malaysia International Halal Showcase

Business Writer

Zimbabwe is making its inaugural exhibition at the flagship International Sourcing Programme (INSP) at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2023 which opened today.

INSP MIHAS comprises pre-arranged one-to-one business meetings, both physical and virtual, which connects international buyers with Malaysian suppliers of Halal products and services.

INSP MIHAS 2023 will host more than 470 buyers from 40 countries, including from the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Africa region.

Posting on its X handle (formally Twitter), Zimtrade said there is a hive of activity at the Zimbabwe pavilion.

“It’s a hive of activity at the Zimbabwe pavilion at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase @mihas_malaysia which opened today. The first-time for Zimbabwe at the fair is designed to unlock access to non-traditional markets for local companies,” reads the post.

According to MIHAS website, since its inception in 2004, MIHAS has become an event for foreign businesses to thrive in the Halal trade and to contribute significantly to the global Halal economy.

In 2022, MIHAS had attracted over 30,000 traders and visitors, resulted in a total immediate and negotiated trade value of over US$513 million.

MIHAS is a robust marketplace for both international and local players to seize opportunities beyond Halal food, including Halal pharmaceutical, medical devices, finance, modest fashion, personal care and cosmetics, green technologies and even Muslim-friendly tourism.