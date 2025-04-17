Zimbabwe makes strides in the attainment of SDG 4

Online Reporter

Zimbabwe has made significant strides in the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on quality education says President Mnangagwa.

In his keynote address at the Children’s Party at Nyamuroro High School in Nembudziya, the President emphasised the importance of SDG 4 which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“This goal is vital as it strives to ensure access to education for every child in Zimbabwe.

“Under our education system, boys and girls are being given equal access to education.”

The Education 5.0 system that the country now has answers to the 21st-century economy needs.

“We now need students who can make and design products,” said President Mnangagwa.

“My Government will continue to equip you, the students so that you face the future with confidence.”

He encouraged the students to be innovative and emphasised his mantra of “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

He also spoke against the peddling of drugs and the abuse of social media platforms by children.

“Say no to drugs and say no to cyberbullying.”