Zimbabwe Masters squash team in SA for inter-provincials

Zimbabwe Masters squash team in SA for inter-provincials Neil Nesbitt and Mike Burns

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE has named a doubles squash team that will be participating in the Interprovincial tournament in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The tournament is scheduled to begin today and the Zimbabwean team, captained by Dash Vaghmaria is made up of three sections, men, women and mixed.

Men

Neil Nesbitt and Mike Burns (Section 1)

Dash Vaghmaria and Kalpesh Parshotam (Section 1)

Ambrose Meyers and Brian Sutherland MacLeod (Section 1)

Ian Engelbrecht and Dion Brown (Section 2)

Jeff Fenwick and Anoop Desai (Section 5)

Quentin Ferguson and Kirk Allberry (Section 11)

Ken Rowe and Thabo Sibanda (Section 14)

Richard Pearce and Peter Ward (Section 15)

Women

Sima Dixon and Lisa Baker (Section 10)

Mixed: Peter Ward and Lisa Baker (Section 21)

– @brandon_malvin

