Zimbabwe Media Commission engages stakeholders to discuss media role and challenges

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) is this evening meeting with various stakeholders in Bulawayo where notes will be shared on the expected role of the media, challenges being faced as well as opportunities within the industry.

In a brief invitation to editors of different media houses, ZMC executive secretary Mr Godwin Phiri tonight’s event is one of the activities put in place by the Commission at the beginning of each year.

“The event will also provide a platform for the Commission to communicate with stakeholders its programmes and projects lined up in its Strategic Plan. The dinner will draw participants from different media stakeholders in and around Bulawayo,” said Mr Phiri.

ZMC is one of the five Chapter 12 Independent Commissions whose purpose is the entrenchment of a democratic society driven by respect for the Constitution, rule of law, democracy and human rights among other objectives. The Commission’s major focus is on the promotion and protection of freedom of expression and the media; and the promotion of accountable governance through facilitating public access to information held by public entities for transparency, accountability and protection of human rights.

Like other independent commissions, ZMC is expected to monitor compliance with Constitutional provisions across the public and private sectors, to receive complaints from the public, and to take appropriate action where necessary.

Apart from Constitutional provisions, the ZMC is guided by the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) [Chapter 10:33] and the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act [Chapter 10:35]. Under the FOIA, the Commission is required to review decisions relating to access to information held by public entities and to rectify any failure to meet prescribed standards. The Commission receives appeals from members of the public who are denied access to requested information as per the provisions of the law..